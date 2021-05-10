May 9, 2021
ZOOM MEETINGS
Young Greens: International Spring Event between New Jersey and Vantaa, Finland | May 22
NEWS
Sebastianelli best choice for Senate
Economic Update: A Green 3rd Party for the U.S.
Green Party of California condemns Democratic Party ‘betrayal’ for shelving of Guaranteed Health Care for All Act, AB 1400
UPCOMING CONVENTIONS
Save the date for the Maine 2021 convention! | May 22 & 23
The Green Party Of Hawai’i 2021 Annual State Convention | June 5
Green Party of New York | June 5
Green Party of New Mexico | June 12
Indiana Green Party 2021 State Congress | June 26
2021 Annual National Meeting | July 15 - 18
