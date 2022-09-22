September 22, 2022
NEWS
The Evergreen - September 2022 | Washington
Big oil admits "gaslighting" the people while planet burns
Abortion Rights Are Human Rights | West Virginia
Keep the Maryland Green Party on the Ballot for 2024
CANDIDATES
Greens say public goods and services are the “pocketbook answers” to inflation | New York
PA Green Party candidate to meet voters in House District #32
Sign The Petition: Let Matt Hoh Debate! | North Carolina
See also this mini-blog on Voter Suppression
VIRTUAL EVENTS
Matt Hoh Fireside Chat with Margaret Kimberley | September 22
Matt Hoh Fireside Chat with Chris Hedges | September 28
IN-PERSON EVENTS
Bradley for Raleigh Workers Show & Campaign Fundraiser | September 22
OBITS
VIDEOS
The recordings from the 2022 Green Party Virtual Annual National Meeting are now available
https://www.gp.org/2022_plenary
https://www.gp.org/2022_workshops
https://www.gp.org/2022_candidate_cafe
