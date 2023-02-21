February 21, 2023
ONLINE EVENTS
Candidate Pride: Elected City Councilors | February 21
Peace in the Crossfire of Modern Media | February 25
Defending Public Education | March 1
IN-PERSON EVENTS
Peace in Ukraine - Say NO to Endless U.S. Wars! | March 18
NEWS
Pennsylvania Greens Celebrate International Women's Day, March 8
Proposal 1131: Endorse Railroad Workers United Resolution in Support of Public Ownership of Rail
Proposal 1126: Establish a National Green Party Day
Greening the Dollar February 2023 Newsletter
Howie Hawkins' response to the State of the Union | New York
STATE CONVENTIONS
Wisconsin Green Party 2023 Winter Gathering | February 25
Building a better future for all of us | Massachusetts, May 6
VIDEOS
Biodiversity and the Rights of Nature – Video now available
US Violence – Where Does it Originate? – Video now available
2022 Campaign Review – Video now available
The Long Road of US Repression – Video now available
