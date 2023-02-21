ONLINE EVENTS

Candidate Pride: Elected City Councilors | February 21

Peace in the Crossfire of Modern Media | February 25

Defending Public Education | March 1

IN-PERSON EVENTS

Peace in Ukraine - Say NO to Endless U.S. Wars! | March 18



NEWS

Pennsylvania Greens Celebrate International Women's Day, March 8

Proposal 1131: Endorse Railroad Workers United Resolution in Support of Public Ownership of Rail

Proposal 1126: Establish a National Green Party Day

Greening the Dollar February 2023 Newsletter

Howie Hawkins' response to the State of the Union | New York

STATE CONVENTIONS

Wisconsin Green Party 2023 Winter Gathering | February 25

Building a better future for all of us | Massachusetts, May 6



VIDEOS

Biodiversity and the Rights of Nature – Video now available

US Violence – Where Does it Originate? – Video now available

2022 Campaign Review – Video now available

The Long Road of US Repression – Video now available