Greenline — April 7, 2021

Earth Day to May Day: Ten Days of Action For Ecological and Economic Justice

The Green Party Eco-Action Committee is calling on all Green Party state parties, locals and supporters to participate in ten days of events on climate change, environmental and social justice and labor issues from April 22 through May 1. Many of these actions can be online and educational events. However, safely-conducted outdoor actions are also highly encouraged, wherever possible.

Giving the Power to the People

Our theme for this nationally-coordinated series of actions will be Giving the Power to the People: Stop Climate Chaos and End the War on Workers and the Poor. This theme encompasses dire environmental topics, and celebrates worker resistance to corporate power.

We want to focus on events that are organized by Greens to build focus and support for the Green Party as the only national party that does not compromise on issues of life or death. We will be calling on greater public and local control of energy and polluter industries. We will also support cross-sectional issues such as living wages for essential workers and a comprehensive economic plan that addresses unemployment, enacts a national healthcare service, and puts people to work in jobs that will combat both climate catastrophe and living standard insecurity.

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR AN EVENT

New Candidate and Campaign Training Video Online! "Early Campaign Development"

The Green Party's Coordinated Campaign Committee holds FREE monthly trainings for current and aspiring campaign teams and candidates. Learn the fundamentals of running for office from their free, extensive, on-demand training archive!

The CCC's February webinar focused on the early stages of building a campaign, which is when many campaigns are won or lost. This webinar covers:

Setting goals for your campaign

Assessing your resources

Assembling a campaign team

Planning kick-off events

Developing a budget

WATCH ON DEMAND



Green Party Takes On HR1/S1 Poison Pills, Fights For Voter Choice

HR 1, also known as the “For The People Act,” is sold as a way to get money out of politics and to protect voters, but it contains several poison pills for democracy and opposition parties like the Green Party. Most alarmingly, HR1 quintuples the amount of money Green presidential campaigns will be required to raise to qualify for federal matching funds: from $5,000 in each of 20 states to $25,000 per state.

The Green Party stands opposed to the anti-democracy poison pills in HR 1, a package that is sold as a “voting rights” bill but would actually undermine everyone's right to organize electorally against the parties of War and Wall Street. In a recent Gallup poll, a record 62% of US voters said we need a new major party.

Webinar Video on Demand: The Green Party, Past and Future

What should we learn from three decades of Green organizing and how can the Greens make a real difference in "the decisive decade" of the 2020s?

Hosted by the Fairfax County (VA) Green Party and presented by Dr. Ben Manski, Assistant Professor of Sociology at George Mason University where he specializes in political sociology, social movements, and environmental sociology.

Dr. Manski has been a Green since 1990. Over the years he served as national co-chair of the Green Party, Midwest Field Director for Nader 2000, Campaign Manager of Jill Stein for President in 2012 and in many other party roles. Manski is the founder of the Liberty Tree Foundation for Democratic Revolution, a Next System Project Research Fellow and an Associate Fellow with the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington D.C.



Watch the Video On Demand



WI Green Party 2021 Spring Gathering —April 17, 2021

The Wisconsin Green Party 2021 Spring Gathering state membership meeting will be held on Saturday April 17, 2021. The theme of the gathering will be "A Party for Working People" and we're excited to welcome special guest speaker Howie Hawkins, union worker, lifelong activist, Green Party co-founder and 2020 Green Presidential nominee.



Due to the ongoing pandemic this gathering will be held virtually via Zoom. Members will be sent information about how to join the gathering online after they RSVP.

REGISTER ONLINE...

Green Party of Pennsylvania Stands with #BAmazon Workers [These remarks were given on March 20, 2021, by Hillary Kane, Green Party of Philadelphia Treasurer, at a rally in support of Amazon workers trying to unionize in Bessemer, AL.] Thank you to the organizers of today’s march and rally for allowing me to speak. I represent the Green Party, an independent political party. The Green Party often co-sponsors rallies such as these, joining in the fight for better working conditions, but we rarely get invited to share the podium because of deep seated fears of independent politics. Politics that doesn’t go along with the status quo - the two-party system, or in this city, let’s be real -- a one-party system.



You may know the Green Party as an environmental party and we are. But we are also a party rooted in social justice. We were founded over 30 years ago to give political voice to people’s movements – like this one against corporate greed and corruption. That same corporate greed is killing both the planet and the people. The Green Party links the ecological crisis with the economic crisis of people not having enough to provide basic necessities for themselves and their families. This is why we developed ideas like the Green New Deal – putting people and planet together over profit. Putting people to work, in living wage jobs – jobs that repair and restore our environment rather than use it up and spit it out. Howie Hawkins, our most recent Presidential candidate and himself a retired Teamster, was the first to run on the Green New Deal back in 2010. The real Green New Deal funded by deep cuts to the military. READ MORE...

North Carolina Green Party Joins #BAmazon Solidarity Actions at Amazon Facilities On Saturday, February 20, several NCGP members participated in #BAmazon Solidarity actions coordinated by the Southern Workers Assembly outside of Amazon warehouses in Charlotte, Kernersville (Triad), Raleigh, Durham and elsewhere. They held signs and participated in distributing flyers to Amazon workers about the Bessemer warehouse vote during their shift change. In general, the Amazon employees who stopped to take flyers were extremely receptive, and many were unaware of such unionization efforts, particularly in the South.



Re-Elect Cam Gordon! Minneapolis Green Party City Council Representative Needs Your Support Visit camgordon.org/join to endorse the United States' preeminent elected Green official and find other ways to support Cam's re-election! From Cam: This year has been the hardest Minneapolis has seen in a long time. The murder of George Floyd, the unrest and destruction that tragedy ignited, the pandemic and economic recession it caused, the ongoing housing crisis. The crises we’ve faced in 2020 have been traumatic for us all, and the impact of these crises has fallen hardest on our poor and BIPOC neighbors. But it has also shown us all something powerful: we care for each other. CONTINUE READING... Green Party Leaders, Organizers Join Prominent Progressives as Panelists at "The Post-Capitalism Conference: Building a Solidarity Economy"

Kick off Earth Day by joining Green Party leaders and organizers like David Cobb, Gloria Mattera, Margaret Kimberly, Melezia Figueroa, and Rich Whitney who will be presenting at The Post Capitalism Conference: Building a Solidarity Economy to be held online April 22-25.

They will be joined by many prominent progressive luminaries Rick Wolff (Democracy at Work), Emily Kawano, (US Solidarity Economy Network), Chase Iron Eyes (Last Real Indians), Nati Linares (New Economy Coalition), Kali Akuno (Cooperation Jackson), Kaitlin Reed (Humboldt State), David Korten (Yes! Magazine), Margaret Kimberly (Black Agenda Report), Mike Strode (Koala Nut Collaborative), Trinity Tran (Public Banking Alliance), Ramon Tores (Cooperativa Tierra y Libertad), ) and many more!

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER...