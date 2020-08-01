GreenLine — August 1st. 2020

Now is the time for Greens and allies to pull together and put these transformative candidates on the ballot across the country.

The success of our presidential effort is critical to the growth of the Green Party. Some states achieve ballot status through votes for president. Many Greens learned about this party for the first time through our presidential candidates. Real solutions can't wait for another four years wasted on the parties of War and Wall Street!

Connect with the campaign on Twitter (Howie and Angela), Facebook and make sure you are getting the latest updates.

Howie and Angela's next Facebook livestream will air Tuesday, August 4th at 8pm ET. Howie and Angela will take your questions live from the chat and it's a great way to meet fellow supporters!

—Michael O'Neil, GreenLine Editor and Green Party Communications Manager





In The News: Minnesota activists hold Juneteenth rally for reparations

ASSOCIATED PRESS — Minnesota's Black Lives Matter chapter took to the state Capitol on Friday to mark Juneteenth with a demand for reparations and real police reform in a continued push for racial justice following the death of George Floyd.

Juneteenth, the traditional commemoration date of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, has taken on new resonance this year. There have been protests around the U.S. and beyond stemming from Floyd's death after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers.

Amid chants of "Reparations now" and "Cut the check," Black Lives Matter organizers and several other activist groups called Floyd's death a remnant of slavery's legacy. Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for nearly 8 minutes, ignoring Floyd's cries of "I can't breathe".

VIDEO In News: Green, Libertarian Parties file suit against New York’s new ballot rules

CAPITOL TONIGHT, SPECTRUM NEWS — In a rider passed in the last state budget, the legislature upped the ante for minor parties in New York. So, two of those minor parties, the Greens and the Libertarians, are suing.

In the past, to achieve ballot status, minor parties needed to earn 50,000 votes for their gubernatorial candidates. In other words, they needed 50,000 votes to qualify for the ballot every four years – rules that have been in place for decades.

The new rules are far more restrictive. They require that minor parties garner 130,000 votes or two percent of votes cast. Additionally, they demand that qualifications occur every two years, rather than four, at the gubernatorial and presidential elections.

The change was reportedly the brainchild of Jay Jacobs, chairman of the New York State Democratic Party, who was appointed to a commission to review parts of New York State’s election law by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

North Carolina Green Party stands against police violence

PITTSBORO, NC – The North Carolina Green Party (NCGP) continues to emphatically support the protests and actions in North Carolina, across the US, and around the world that have arisen in response to decades of systemic police violence and institutionalized racism that culminated in the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. The NCGP has been busy supporting the push for racial and economic justice in North Carolina, standing alongside Black Lives Matter activists in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Charlotte, Raleigh, and all over North Carolina. NCGP cochair Tony Ndege is a founding organizer of Black Lives Matter Winston-Salem and has co-organized several protests in his city, and many other Greens including recent candidates Joshua Bradley, Robert Corriher, and Keenen Altic have been involved in dozens of actions throughout the state. We support these protests and the burgeoning movement to end the US policing and carceral system, which is designed to suppress opposition to the economic supremacy and white supremacy of the capitalist class. CONTINUE READING...

PA Greens oppose Trump’s repression of dissent

PHILADELPHIA – President Donald Trump was recently recorded making this threat: “Well, I'm going to do something. That I can tell you -- because we're not going to -- New York and Chicago and Philadelphia, Detroit and Baltimore and all of these -- Oakland is a mess. We're not going to let this happen in our country. All run by liberal Democrats.” Like usual, Trump blamed the Democrats for the civil unrest, and the Democrats blame Trump and the Republicans.

Neither of the corporate parties have offered a solution. That has been left up to the Green Party. On July 22, Green Party Candidate for President Howie Hawkins, said, “The real solution for increasing security in urban areas and reducing crime is to invest in those communities. We are campaigning for a Marshall Plan to rebuild impoverished communities and an Economic Bill of Rights to end poverty and economic despair.” The only real plans that will appropriately serve all Americans are coming from the Green Party.

Charlene is Green — and the Only Alternative to the Corporate Duopoly Running for State Office in 2020 in Mass

This year, Green-Rainbow Party candidate Charlene DiCalogero is running in a rare open-seat race for State Representative in the 12th Worcester district in central Massachusetts. Charlene is the only candidate in the state from a party outside the Democrat/Republican duopoly. In November she will compete in a three-way race against a Democrat and a Republican.

Along with the presidential ticket of Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker, she will give the voters in her district a real choice. The MA state legislature has been dominated by Democrats for decades, and voters mostly get ballots with the incumbents and no challengers on them, year after year.

"A key reason I'm running for state legislature is to highlight how outrageously undemocratic, secretive and corrupt our State House is," declared the former Berlin town official, who just completed a three-year term as Library Trustee. "That's why I'm running Clean and Green, and why I signed the Act on Mass pledge, to make the record of our state elected officials' votes publicly available, as they rarely are now." According to the nonprofit organization Act on Mass, Massachusetts has one of the least transparent and least accountable state legislatures in the US.

VIDEO: Lisa For Maine Hosts Racial Justice Webinar Featuring Ajamu Baraka

GRAY, ME – Join U.S. Senate candidate Lisa Savage, former Green VP candidate and Black Alliance for Peace leader Ajamu Baraka, Director of the Maine Prisoner Advocacy Coalition Joseph Jackson, and Co-Founder of Bangor’s Racial Equity and Justice Desiree Vargas, in the second of a 5-part webinar series.

"Racial Justice at Home & Abroad" will explore the systems, policies, and practices designed to limit and shape opportunities for people of color.

Independent Green candidate for U.S. Senate Lisa Savage is convening a series of policy-focused webinars this summer, “The Way Forward,” that will bring together policy and subject-matter experts from Maine and around the country to have substantive discussions about solving some of our country’s most difficult policy issues, with opportunity for questions and discussion.

Green Party of Texas 2020 Candidates Update

The Green Party of Texas (GPTX) has eight candidates running across the state in 2020. With a result of 2% or better in a state-wide race, GPTX will extend ballot access from 2026 to 2030. Connect with our candidates on Twitter & other campaign media:

