GreenLine — March 18, 2022

Greens Speaking at Online #ThirdPartySummit

Greens including presidential nominees Dr. Jill Stein and Howie Hawkins can be seen at this weekend's online Third Party Summit, hosted by the Revolutionary Blackout Network.

The latest announcements of speakers and times can be viewed on Twitter. The livestreams and video on demand will appear on the Revolutionary Blackout Network's Rokfin and YouTube channels!



EcoAction Committee Wants You to Organize for Earth Day to May Day

The Green Party US EcoAction Committee is encouraging Greens to organize and participate in Earth Day to May Day (EDMD) activities. Please contact EcoAction ([email protected]) if your local Green Party is sponsoring any events, actions or webinars around EDMD so we can include in our calendar.

EcoAction will hold a webinar on April 9th outlining ways to participate in EDMD during its regular monthly meeting on the second Monday of the month at 9:00 PM ET.

The goal of EDMD is to highlight the connection between labor, climate action, peace and the rights of people and planet, including immigration justice and dismantling white supremacy. We want to collaborate with the many movements working for fundamental system change.

Our themes this year are an Ecosocialist Green New Deal, the Rights of Nature, and A Goal of Real Zero Emissions by 2030. We need to end wars for fossil fuels by halting their use and transitioning to clean, renewable energy.

Campaigning 101 This Sunday, 03/20 Join the Green Party of Washington State this Sunday, March 20th! They are looking for progressives who share Green values to run for elected office. All across the country, hundreds of Green Party candidates will be challenging the two corporate parties. This is a great time to learn the ins and outs of running for office and a great opportunity to listen to the experiences of Greens who have run and won their seats. The guest speakers will be former Santa Monica, California City Council Member and Mayor Mike Feinstein along with Brenda Konkel, former Alderperson and Council President of Madison, Wisconsin. They'll speak on their experiences of running for office, the challenges of finding and recruiting a campaign staff, and what it's like to actually be a Green in elected office. This is a great chance for people who are interested in running or participating in electoral campaigns to get their questions answered by Greens who've done it. Learn more and RSVP...

Video Available Now: Green Party of NY on Prof. Rick Wolff's Economic Update The video of Prof. Rick Wolff's Economic Update interview with Green Party of New York organizers Gloria Mattera and Michael O'Neil is now available to watch, "like" and share from YouTube. The episode exposes how New York Democrats instituted some of the worst ballot access restrictions in the nation to eliminate the ballot line GPNY had maintained for 10 years. This latest example of how the duopoly parties attempt to rig the system leads to a discussion of why the Green Party is needed and how we all can fight back and win a real Grassroots Democracy. Watch, like, share and leave a comment... Green Mountain News for February and March Biennial Convention Announced For May

The Mountain Party is recruiting candidates to run for elected office across West Virginia

Common Sense Needed On Major Parties' Take On Nuclear, Says Mountain Party

Mountain Party Celebrates International Women's Day Read more...

Green Party of Pennsylvania Co-sponsors PA Climate Convergence The Green Party of Pennsylvania (GPPA) has become a co-sponsor of the PA Climate Convergence in Harrisburg, PA, on the weekend on June 11 – June 13. GPPA Co-chair Beth Scroggin (Chester County) explained, “We support the Climate Convergence because climate change is the most important issue any of us are facing. If we continue to ignore it, none of the other issues we focus on will matter, because we will all cease to exist. The Green Party has always prioritized the environment, and because our candidates do not accept corporate donations, we are not forced to remain silent on the issue or minimize it."