GreenLine November 2025

When you vote Green, you're voting for a better future.

On Tuesday, November 4, state and local elections take place across our country.

The Green Party’s gubernatorial candidate, Lily Benavides, has claimed that the playing field is lopsided for third-parties. The party’s original candidate for governor, Stephen Zielinski, stepped down in August due to a health issue. Zielinski announced that he was passing the torch to his intended lieutenant governor running mate, Benavides.

In order to qualify for the ballot as a replacement, Benavides raced to gather 2,000 petition signatures in less than a month. Eventually, the effort was derailed when more than 400 signatures faced a legal challenge from the Morris County Democratic Committee. ... read the full story ...

Tammie Rochester life's work has been helping disadvantaged, disabled, and working-class people with everyday problems when they are at their most vulnerable. She helps her clients navigate complex systems and access key resources and social services. Tammie has experience fighting for the rights of children and families through the court system.

Tammie will do the same for the residents of Congressional District 18 (TX-18) if elected. TX-18 deserves a representative who will vote their conscience in Washington and do what is right—not play political games to keep their seat at the cost of their constituents.

Born and raised in Houston, Tammie knows from a personal and professional stance of the hardship of the people of Texas. Houston has one of the highest crime rates and road fatalities rates in Texas and the nation. High school dropout rates in Texas are also alarming.

... read the full story ...

Ethan Hale is a student at Houston City College and an organizer with the effort to recall Houston Mayor John Whitmire from office.

"Why am I running? Well, I mean, the mayor is essentially a MAGA Republican. I feel like our council is complicit," Hale said. "I feel like everyone else in the race at this point, they just kind of — they're not really willing to say what needs to be said here."

... read the full story ...

Long time Green activist Dave Sutliff-Atias is on the ballot for a seat on the Rochester City Council. Dave has been going to events and neighborhood meetings since last winter, collected 1,755 signatures to get on the ballot, and has knocked on thousands of doors so far. He has deployed over 50 lawn signs up at supporters' houses around the City.

Dave's campaign is getting unprecedented attention for a Green in Rochester. Dave will be on a popular noontime radio show this Monday, Connections with Evan Dawson, and will be participating in the League of Women Voters candidate forum later that evening. You can see everything Dave's doing at his website, https://www.daveforchange.org, or on any social media platform at the handle @daveforchange.

... read the full story ...

On August 11, three Green Party's candidates were accepted on the 2025 General Election ballot by the Pennsylvania Department of State. The nomination of one Green Party candidate has been challenged.

Nomination signatures have been approved to place on the ballot Michael Bagdes-Canning for re-election to Mayor of Cherry Valley Borough in Butler County; Tony Dastra for Mayor of Lancaster City in Lancaster County; and Alexander Noyle for Auditor of East Norriton Township in Montgomery County.

... read the full story ...

We have less than one month until Election Day in Minneapolis, and our candidates have been hitting the campaign trail hard. Marcus Mills for City Council and Adam Schneider for Park Board, and their grassroots campaigns have been challenging the city's corporate status quo machine while reaching out to thousands of Minneapolis residents.

But they both still need our help to win on November 4th.

... read the full story ...

As a candidate for auditor of East Norriton, Montgomery County, I believe East Norriton deserves better than a corrupt two party system. Two years ago, 1,092 voters put their trust in us to build towards that goal. We didn’t win then, but we built enough strength to make this year’s three-way race winnable with a plurality. We met hundreds of voters who were excited about the alternative that we are offering, and the path from 30% to victory is a path we know we can walk if we work together.

Our message is simple: the parties in power should not be their own watchdogs. Residents across the political spectrum agree with us that independent oversight of local taxes is common sense. You may not share all our policy views; for an Auditor, you don’t have to. What matters is accountability. Alex accepts no corporate, lobbyist, or super PAC money, and he has no ties to the powers that be. We are the only campaign in the township that can deliver an independent audit for East Norriton taxpayers.

... read the full story ...

In 2021, Patricia C. Vener-Saavedra, then a member of the town's Charter Revision Commission, called for a change to the town's government structure that some saw as sorely needed.

Vener-Saavedra and other members felt Hamden could benefit from a town manager who could help execute the mayor's vision and take over the day-to-day duties that can quickly fill up a schedule. The role ultimately wasn't adopted out of fear that it would be too jarring to Hamdenites and weaken the mayor's authority.

Now, as a Green Party candidate for mayor, Vener-Saavedra will get another chance to re-imagine Hamden's leadership configuration – a change that she says is crucial to achieving her long list of priorities, some of which are unconventional.

... read the full story ...

Nelly Medina & Richard Purcell: It's pretty exciting, Greens on the Ballot & Get Involved in the GRP!

Autumn is in full swing and the leaves are in a colorful display of New England fall. Municipalities in the state of MA are opening their polls this coming Tuesday the 4th, and we have our very own candidates to shout out! Be sure to support them and spread the word. Green power is here!

Our Green power is grassroots people power, and we make things happen with YOURaction. We need our membership to get involved in our committees, social media campaigns, coalition building, caucuses, work on legislation, and more. Want to see us do more? Then join us! We aren't the corporate and oligarchy owned, hierarchical top down organization like the Dems and Republicans. We fight for a better future for the people and the planet, not profit and the rich!

Look through this email to see our candidates and many opportunities to get involved with us today! Ecosocialism is the future!

... read the full story ...

View a complete list of Greens running for office in 2025.