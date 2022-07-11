July 11, 2022
NEWS
Vote for Green Governor & Maryland Green Party Officers
N.C. Libertarians concerned about state treatment of Green Party
Big names knocked off NY ballot for governor
Green Party Denounces Supreme Court for Siding with Corporate Polluters in Climate Fight
Sustainer Saturday #9 — Dee gives us glee!
CANDIDATES
PA Green Party Candidate on “Boomers & Stickers” | Pennsylvania
The US Needs a Strong Independent Third Party | California
See also this mini-blog on Voter Suppression
VIRTUAL EVENTS
Matthew Hoh for Senate Virtual Campaign Rally | July 14
Human Survival Depends on Changing the Monetary System Now | July 18
IN-PERSON EVENTS
Parsons for House Campaign Kickoff! | August 27
VIDEOS
Remembering the start of the Korean War
DOCTORS' ORDERS: Do Not Extradite Assange
UPCOMING 2022 CONVENTIONS
2022 Green Party Annual National Meeting | July 22 – 24
This Saturday! - 2022 Green Party of Minnesota Biennial Convention | July 16
Showing 1 reaction