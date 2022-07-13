July 13, 2022
2022 Green Party Annual National Meeting | July 22 – 24
Fundraiser with Comedian Katie Halper | Schedule | Workshops | Presenters | Candidate Café
NEWS
The Green Party of the United States Black Caucus Calls for End to Police Brutality and Abuse of Power | National Black Caucus
Green Star News for July 2022 | Pennsylvania
CANDIDATES
Want Separation of Church & State? | West Virginia
It may be the first time Green Party candidate Michael Oretade is running for public office in Hartford, but the activist is no stranger to the public | Connecticut
See also this mini-blog on Voter Suppression
EVENTS
Matthew Hoh for Senate Virtual Campaign Rally | July 14
Human Survival Depends on Changing the Monetary System Now | July 18
What can our local politicians do about Gun Violence? | July 21
IN-PERSON EVENTS
Parsons for House Campaign Kickoff! | August 27
UPCOMING 2022 CONVENTIONS
This Saturday! - 2022 Green Party of Minnesota Biennial Convention | July 16
