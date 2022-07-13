2022 Green Party Annual National Meeting | July 22 – 24

Fundraiser with Comedian Katie Halper | Schedule | Workshops | Presenters | Candidate Café

NEWS

The Green Party of the United States Black Caucus Calls for End to Police Brutality and Abuse of Power | National Black Caucus

Green Star News for July 2022 | Pennsylvania

CANDIDATES

Want Separation of Church & State? | West Virginia

It may be the first time Green Party candidate Michael Oretade is running for public office in Hartford, but the activist is no stranger to the public | Connecticut

See also this mini-blog on Voter Suppression

EVENTS

Matthew Hoh for Senate Virtual Campaign Rally | July 14

Human Survival Depends on Changing the Monetary System Now | July 18

What can our local politicians do about Gun Violence? | July 21

IN-PERSON EVENTS

Parsons for House Campaign Kickoff! | August 27

UPCOMING 2022 CONVENTIONS

This Saturday! - 2022 Green Party of Minnesota Biennial Convention | July 16

Pacific Green Party 2nd Nominating Convention | July 30