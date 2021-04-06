April 6, 2021
ZOOM MEETINGS
Removing Pesticides from Our Public Spaces | April 8
EcoSocialists Movements | April 10
NEWS
Democrats have their own voter suppression issues
PA Greens have electoral candidates in 6 counties
Pennsylvania Green Party Stands with #BAmazon Workers
Green New Deal For Minneapolis
Green New Deal co-author weighs in on Biden's infrastructure plan
Latest news from the Green Party of the Albuquerque Metropolitan Area
A Conversation With Ajamu Baraka
UPCOMING CONVENTIONS
The 2021 Conventions are also aggregated at https://www.gp.org/2021_state_conventions
2021 Annual National Meeting — July 15th-18th
Pacific Green Party of Oregon Spring Convention
2021 Illinois Green Party Spring Convention
