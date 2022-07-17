July 17, 2022
Our Annual National Meeting begins in 4 Days!
2022 Green Party Annual National Meeting | July 22 – 24
Fundraiser with Katie Halper | Schedule | Workshops | Presenters | Candidate Café
NEWS
The Massachusetts Green-Rainbow Party needs help getting on the ballot
The Democrats’ Third-Party Massacres
Help put the Green Party of Pennsylvania on the ballot
Democrats maneuver to keep Green Party candidates off the midterm ballot in swing state North Carolina
CANDIDATES
Democratic Party RIGS Senate Race? Attacks Green Party Candidate
Matthew Hoh and North Carolina Green Party File Lawsuit Over NC Board of Elections Decision to Keep Green Party Off Ballot
See also this mini-blog on Voter Suppression
EVENTS
Human Survival Depends on Changing the Monetary System Now | July 18
What can our local politicians do about Gun Violence? | July 21
IN-PERSON EVENTS
Parsons for House Campaign Kickoff! | August 27
