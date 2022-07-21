July 21, 2022
Our Annual National Meeting begins Tomorrow!
2022 Green Party Annual National Meeting | July 22 – 24
Fundraiser with Comedian Katie Halper!
NEWS
Green Party US Holding Virtual Annual National Meeting July 22-24
Help make history in Connecticut
These states need ballot access help *right now*
The Massachusetts Green-Rainbow Party needs help getting on the ballot
Help put the Green Party of Pennsylvania on the ballot
CANDIDATES
Michael Oretade for Connecticut State Senate | Connecticut
PLEASE stop saying ... | Maryland
Lawsuit claims Cooper's office assisted in purge of North Carolina Green Party from November ballot
See also this mini-blog on Voter Suppression
EVENTS
What can our local politicians do about Gun Violence? | July 21
IN-PERSON EVENTS
Parsons for House Campaign Kickoff! | August 27
UPCOMING 2022 CONVENTIONS
