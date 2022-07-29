July 29, 2022
NEWS
The recordings from the 2022 Green Party Virtual Annual National Meeting are now available
Seattle March for #HealthcareJustice on July 30
Great news! Just filed a powerhouse challenge to the FEC we believe we can win
CANDIDATES
PA Green Party candidate: It is time to fix things
It’s time for the pro-forced-birth delegates to be forced out of the legislature | West Virginia
See also this mini-blog on Voter Suppression
IN-PERSON EVENTS
Parsons for House Campaign Kickoff! | August 27
VIDEOS
https://www.gp.org/2022_plenary
https://www.gp.org/2022_workshops
https://www.gp.org/2022_candidate_cafe
Matthew Hoh virtual campaign rally
UPCOMING 2022 CONVENTIONS
Pacific Green Party 2nd Nominating Convention | July 30
Green Party of Tennessee upcoming elections | August 27
