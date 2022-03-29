NEWS

Green Party Renews calls for Green New Deal in State Budget

Proposal #1077: Earth Day Strike 2022

We won't get (fossil) fooled again

Barriers against the LGBTQ+ community are breaking down

CANDIDATES

Matthew Hoh talks Senate run and invasion of Ukraine | North Carolina

Green hopeful Hoh canvases for signatures in EC to get on ballot | North Carolina

Michael Lavery, a Becket Select Board member, will run as a Green-Rainbow candidate against state Rep. Smitty Pignatelli | Massachusetts



VIDEO

Inequities of Legalized Marijuana

What Feminism Means to Me

Challenging the Two-Party Duopoly



ON-LINE EVENTS

Reducing Car Dependency: Compact Communities, Buses and Trains | April 6



IN-PERSON EVENTS

Green Party U.S. Mid-Atlantic Mid-Term Mixer: Peace, Potluck, and Pitch-In | April 2



IN MEMORIAM

Jennifer Hyman 1987 - 2022



UPCOMING 2022 CONVENTIONS

Green Party of New Mexico Annual Meeting / Convention | April 10

2022 Mountain Party State Convention | May 14