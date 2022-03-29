March 28, 2022
NEWS
Green Party Renews calls for Green New Deal in State Budget
Proposal #1077: Earth Day Strike 2022
We won't get (fossil) fooled again
Barriers against the LGBTQ+ community are breaking down
CANDIDATES
Matthew Hoh talks Senate run and invasion of Ukraine | North Carolina
Green hopeful Hoh canvases for signatures in EC to get on ballot | North Carolina
Michael Lavery, a Becket Select Board member, will run as a Green-Rainbow candidate against state Rep. Smitty Pignatelli | Massachusetts
VIDEO
Inequities of Legalized Marijuana
Challenging the Two-Party Duopoly
ON-LINE EVENTS
Reducing Car Dependency: Compact Communities, Buses and Trains | April 6
IN-PERSON EVENTS
Green Party U.S. Mid-Atlantic Mid-Term Mixer: Peace, Potluck, and Pitch-In | April 2
IN MEMORIAM
UPCOMING 2022 CONVENTIONS
Green Party of New Mexico Annual Meeting / Convention | April 10
2022 Mountain Party State Convention | May 14
