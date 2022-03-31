March 31, 2022
NEWS
Celebrating Jennifer Hyman | New York
April Green Star News | Pennsylvania
Join us at Green Events and Actions! | California
Green Party’s Hawkins on NYS Budget
Manchin agrees to a Green New Deal to break Climate Budget impasse
CANDIDATES
Former Redwood City Council candidate seeks Assembly seat | California
A conversation with Medea Benjamin and Matthew Hoh | North Carolina
ON-LINE EVENTS
An Evening with Jill Stein & Matthew Hoh | April 1
Managing Press Conferences and Other Media Events | April 5
Reducing Car Dependency: Compact Communities, Buses and Trains | April 6
Earth Day to May Day Forum | April 11
IN-PERSON EVENTS
Green Party U.S. Mid-Atlantic Mid-Term Mixer: Peace, Potluck, and Pitch-In | April 2
UPCOMING 2022 CONVENTIONS
Green Party of New Mexico Annual Meeting / Convention | April 10
Green Party of Michigan Nominating Convention | April 23 & 24
2022 Mountain Party State Convention | May 14
