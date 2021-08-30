August 30, 2021
PRESS RELEASES
Statement on the U.S. Occupation of Afghanistan - Green Party of the United States
Statement on the Collapse of Government of Afghanistan — Green Party Peace Action Committee (GPAX)
ONLINE EVENTS
Green Party of Virginia State Party Meeting | September 4
US Sanctions Africa and Latin America | September 12
Green-Rainbow Party State Convention | September 25
NEWS
EcoAction for Candidates | webinar video now available
Hampton Roads Green Party Condemns Chesapeake School Board
A Commwealth that Works for All of Us
Gentrification and the end of black communities
Candidate for Congress in PA District 1, "Congress Must Act Now!"
The Green Party of Ohio calls for candidates for the 2022 elections
There is a Cure for the Covid-19 Blues
Connecticut's Green Party talks values, fall elections
Green Party of Virginia supports striking Nabisco workers
CANDIDATES
Henry Conoly, GP Candidate for Congress says, “End war and welcome refugees”
BE THE MEDIA
Illinois Green Party Series Livestream on Mondays
ANM Videos
Kali Akuno 2021 Green Party Annual National Meeting Keynote
UPCOMING CONVENTIONS
Green Party of Virginia State Party Meeting | September 4
Green-Rainbow Party State Convention | September 25
The 2021 Conventions are also aggregated at https://www.gp.org/2021_state_conventions
PROPOSALS
Proposal 1055: Endorse NoNewJails Campaigns
Proposal 1035: GPUS to join World Beyond War WBW by signing its Peace Pledge
Showing 1 reaction