November 1, 2021
Do you like this post?
NEWS
Green Party supports divest Philadelphia from the war machine
CANDIDATES
https://www.gp.org/2021_candidates | https://www.gpelections.org
Madelyn Hoffman for New Jersey Governor
Barry Bendar for Ocean County Commissioner
Political newcomer Dominique Faison makes case for LD 11 Seat
Kearni Warren on Chester's Water Authority
EVENTS
Agriculture as a Weapon of Domination | November 3
Webinar: Nonviolence in a Violent World | November 18
UPCOMING CONVENTIONS
Illinois Green Party Fall Conference | November 13
Wisconsin Green Party 2021 Fall Gathering | November 13
The 2021 Conventions are also aggregated at https://www.gp.org/2021_state_conventions
Do you like this post?
Showing 1 reaction