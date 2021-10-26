October 26, 2021
NEWS
Green Party Calls Dems' Surrender to Fossil Fuel Lobby a Global Disaster
Become a Rising Star in the Green Party
Nevada Green Party starts petitioning for 2022
These Greens are back on the ballot — can you help others?
CANDIDATES
https://www.gp.org/2021_candidates | https://www.gpelections.org
Paglino boosts clean energy in Green Party bid for Guilford Selectman
Pittsburgh Councilman Anthony Coghill faces election challenge from Connor Mulvaney
EVENTS
Agriculture as a Weapon of Domination | November 3
UPCOMING CONVENTIONS
Illinois Green Party Fall Conference | November 13
Wisconsin Green Party 2021 Fall Gathering | November 13
The 2021 Conventions are also aggregated at https://www.gp.org/2021_state_conventions
