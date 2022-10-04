October 4, 2022

NEWS

October 2022 Greenstar | Pennsylvania

Let's write in Green Party candidates in '22 | NewYork

Advancing Green Values | Illinois

CANDIDATES

Dr. Gloria Caballero Rocca on Week of Rebellion | Massachusetts

Support Dan Pulju for US Senate | Oregon

David Schwartzman, D.C. council candidate, running ‘for the many, not the few’ | DC

Time to institute ranked choice voting in all Hawaii races

Greens Blast Biden, Schumer, and Hochul on Climate | NewYork



VIRTUAL EVENTS

Don't miss our chat with Jill Stein on Wednesday | October 5

EcoAction webinar with Green Candidates | October 9

Green Sunday: How can we support our local Green Party candidates? | October 9



VIDEOS

The recordings from the 2022 Green Party Virtual Annual National Meeting are now available

https://www.gp.org/2022_plenary

https://www.gp.org/2022_workshops

https://www.gp.org/2022_candidate_cafe

2022 Green Wave Candidates

Matt Hoh for Senate Fireside Chat with Howie Hawkins

Matt Hoh for Senate Virtual Fireside Chat: Margaret Kimberley

Matt Hoh for Senate Virtual Fireside Chat: Ending the War on Drugs

#GreenSocialist Notes #91 with Howie Hawkins

Missouri Floods, Preventable Devastation



STATE CONVENTIONS:

Green Rainbow Party 2022 Annual Convention | October 1



BE THE MEDIA:

https://www.gp.org/be_the_media