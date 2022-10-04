October 4, 2022
NEWS
October 2022 Greenstar | Pennsylvania
Let's write in Green Party candidates in '22 | NewYork
Advancing Green Values | Illinois
CANDIDATES
Dr. Gloria Caballero Rocca on Week of Rebellion | Massachusetts
Support Dan Pulju for US Senate | Oregon
David Schwartzman, D.C. council candidate, running ‘for the many, not the few’ | DC
Time to institute ranked choice voting in all Hawaii races
Greens Blast Biden, Schumer, and Hochul on Climate | NewYork
VIRTUAL EVENTS
Don't miss our chat with Jill Stein on Wednesday | October 5
EcoAction webinar with Green Candidates | October 9
Green Sunday: How can we support our local Green Party candidates? | October 9
VIDEOS
The recordings from the 2022 Green Party Virtual Annual National Meeting are now available
https://www.gp.org/2022_plenary
https://www.gp.org/2022_workshops
https://www.gp.org/2022_candidate_cafe
Matt Hoh for Senate Fireside Chat with Howie Hawkins
Matt Hoh for Senate Virtual Fireside Chat: Margaret Kimberley
Matt Hoh for Senate Virtual Fireside Chat: Ending the War on Drugs
#GreenSocialist Notes #91 with Howie Hawkins
Missouri Floods, Preventable Devastation
STATE CONVENTIONS:
Green Rainbow Party 2022 Annual Convention | October 1
BE THE MEDIA:
If you host similar programs, please send details to [email protected].
https://www.gp.org/be_the_media
Showing 1 reaction