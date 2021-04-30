April 30, 2021
EARTH DAY TO MAY DAY EVENTS
Earth Day to May Day Events Calendar
Albany, NY: Zoom forum on "What way forward for the workers’ movement?" | April 30
Albany, NY – May Day March & Rally | May 1
Boston: May Day Still Counts | May 1
2040: The Regeneration | May 2
ZOOM MEETINGS
What way forward for the workers’ movement? | April 30
Envisioning a Greener New Deal | May 5
Sisters Rising Documentary | May 7
NEWS
International Workers' Day Is TOMORROW!
Statement on the Assault and Arrest of Peaceful Protesters at Albany’s South Station
The Democratic Party Pursues a Purge of the Green Party from the Ballot
Climate Justice to Workers Rights, the Same Fight Against Exploitation
The Voice of Massachusetts Greens
UPCOMING CONVENTIONS
The 2021 Conventions are also aggregated at https://www.gp.org/2021_state_conventions
2021 Green Party of New Jersey annual convention | May 2
Washington State Spring gathering and membership meeting | May 2
Save the date for our 2021 convention! | May 22 & 23
The Green Party Of Hawai’i 2021 Annual State Convention | June 5
2021 Annual National Meeting | July 15 - 18
