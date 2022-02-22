February 21, 2022
NEWS
Act now - Campaigns and short legislative session
Pennsylvania Greens say "No War with Russia!"
Sustainer Saturday #4 — Thomas has our back
February EcoAction Committee Meeting
2022 CANDIDATES
Green Independents nominate Meiklejohn for special Senate election
ONLINE EVENTS
CCC Webinar: Early Campaign Development | February 22
How to Respond to War Threats on Russia | February 22
Inequities of Legalized Marijuana | March 2
VIDEOS
US / NATO Aggression at the Russian Border
Protecting Waters of the Earth | Black & Green Wednesday Event
Rights of Nature and Antarctica Rights
UPCOMING 2022 CONVENTIONS
Green Party of Texas 2022 Nominating Conventions | March 8
Green Party of New Mexico Annual Meeting / Convention | April 10
