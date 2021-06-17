NEWS

June 2021 News from the EcoAction Committee

Green Party of California stands against the brutal apartheid regime of Israel

Juneteenth & Pride

Indiana Green Party June Newsletter - A People-Powered Party

Illinois Greens Support Medicare for All

Will Queens Elect New York’s First Green Party Councilmember?

Happy Pride Month from the Illinois Green Party!

A Green Digest Of Biden’s Climate Summit | Video added

June 2021 Green Star Newsletter

Green Party candidate hopes to shake up Pittsburgh council

PA Green Party denounces Israeli violence

George Floyd Anniversary

Platform Table of Contents now includes an extensive list of anchor links

We Stand in Solidarity with the People of Palestine

Remembering Nikeeta Slade | Green Pages

Texas State Meeting in June



UPCOMING CONVENTIONS

The 2021 Conventions are also aggregated at https://www.gp.org/2021_state_conventions

California General Assembly | June 19 & 20, 2021

Indiana Green Party 2021 State Congress | June 26

Green Party of Texas state meeting | June 26 & 27

2021 Annual National Meeting | July 15 - 18