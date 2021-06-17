June 17, 2021
NEWS
June 2021 News from the EcoAction Committee
Green Party of California stands against the brutal apartheid regime of Israel
Indiana Green Party June Newsletter - A People-Powered Party
Illinois Greens Support Medicare for All
Will Queens Elect New York’s First Green Party Councilmember?
Happy Pride Month from the Illinois Green Party!
A Green Digest Of Biden’s Climate Summit | Video added
June 2021 Green Star Newsletter
Green Party candidate hopes to shake up Pittsburgh council
PA Green Party denounces Israeli violence
Platform Table of Contents now includes an extensive list of anchor links
We Stand in Solidarity with the People of Palestine
Remembering Nikeeta Slade | Green Pages
UPCOMING CONVENTIONS
The 2021 Conventions are also aggregated at https://www.gp.org/2021_state_conventions
California General Assembly | June 19 & 20, 2021
Indiana Green Party 2021 State Congress | June 26
Green Party of Texas state meeting | June 26 & 27
2021 Annual National Meeting | July 15 - 18
