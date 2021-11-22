November 21, 2021
NEWS
Let's put ecosocialist candidates on the ballot in North Carolina
Montana ballot access law unconstitutional
Ninth Circuit Strikes Down Montana’s Unequal Distribution Requirement for the Petition to Create a New Party
Greens Score at Least 17 Victories in November Elections | Final number now up to 22 Victoria
It's a great time to be Green!
Open municipal village or city Wisconsin clerk jobs
VIDEOS
Nonviolence in a Violent World | Event video is now available
Agriculture as a Weapon of Domination | Event video is now available
CANDIDATES
https://www.gp.org/2021_candidates | https://www.gpelections.org
2021 November Election Results
What I've learned | Bart Everson
How grateful I am | Cam Gordon
They like me | Bart Everson
A historical, heartfelt 'Thank You' | Kearni Warren
UPCOMING CONVENTIONS
The 2021 Conventions are also aggregated at https://www.gp.org/2021_state_conventions
Green Party of California General Assembly | December 4 & 5
Showing 1 reaction