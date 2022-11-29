November 29, 2022
NEWS
Take Action This Giving Tuesday | West Virginia
We did it! | Wisconsin
Our Gratitude for investing in a green future! | California
How Green-Rainbow Party candidates performed in 2022 | Massachusetts
Join the Arizona Green Party / 2022 End of Year Recap
Green Party National Women’s Caucus Supports Transgender Day of Remembrance
Zarah Livingston, Candidate for Pennsylvania House, on Her Experiences Campaigning and Her Expectations for the Green Party
Proposal 1115: Endorse UNvote4Cuba Call to Action
A constitutional victory for the people | West Virginia
Green Party keeps ballot status in St. Louis City & County | Missori
VIRTUAL EVENTS
CCC Webinar: Debriefing Your Run | November 29
Minimizing Future Flood Damage | December 7
VIDEOS
The recordings from the 2022 Green Party Virtual Annual National Meeting are now available
https://www.gp.org/2022_plenary
https://www.gp.org/2022_workshops
https://www.gp.org/2022_candidate_cafe
Green Party of the United States mourns Founder John Rensenbrink
A fireside chat with Roger Waters and Matt Hoh
Matt Hoh for Senate Fireside Chat with Howie Hawkins
Matt Hoh for Senate Virtual Fireside Chat: Margaret Kimberley
Matt Hoh for Senate Virtual Fireside Chat: Ending the War on Drugs
#GreenSocialist Notes #91 with Howie Hawkins
