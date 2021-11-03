NEWS

Green Voices: Rally for Human Rights & Mother Earth | Massachusetts

November 2021 Green Star | Pennsylvania

New York state climate activist: Time is running out

Help sustain the Earth and the Green Party | California

VIDEOS

Green Party Co-Chair Ahmed Eltouny on COP26, capitalism and COVID

Join the Mountain Party

CANDIDATES

https://www.gp.org/2021_candidates | https://www.gpelections.org

2021 November Election Results

We will be taking action locally now, to support communities fighting to be heard | Connor Mulvaney

Kati Medford: Change is happening in Minneapolis

Cam Gordon: People want to make a difference

Peoples Party of NY endorses Edwin DeJesus Jr.

Individuality drives campaign of Craig Cayetano

Vote Green Today in the Twin Cities!

EVENTS

Agriculture as a Weapon of Domination | November 3

Webinar: Nonviolence in a Violent World | November 18

UPCOMING CONVENTIONS

Illinois Green Party Fall Conference | November 13

Wisconsin Green Party 2021 Fall Gathering | November 13

The 2021 Conventions are also aggregated at https://www.gp.org/2021_state_conventions