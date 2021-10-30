NEWS

Hawkins on Build Back Better

Recommendations on the 2021 propositions

California Greens Endorse a “Left Unity Slate” with the Peace and Freedom Party for 2022 Elections

CANDIDATES

https://www.gp.org/2021_candidates | https://www.gpelections.org

Samantha Pree-Stinson: It's almost Election Day

Bart Everson: Media Blitz!

Lorianne Burgess: The first thing I'll do

Hawthorne Election 2021 Ask the Candidates: Craig Cayetano for Council-at-Large

Please share this Connor for Council campaign video

Third-party candidates give voters choice

EVENTS

Agriculture as a Weapon of Domination | November 3

Webinar: Nonviolence in a Violent World | November 18

UPCOMING CONVENTIONS

Illinois Green Party Fall Conference | November 13

Wisconsin Green Party 2021 Fall Gathering | November 13

The 2021 Conventions are also aggregated at https://www.gp.org/2021_state_conventions