October 30, 2021
NEWS
Recommendations on the 2021 propositions
California Greens Endorse a “Left Unity Slate” with the Peace and Freedom Party for 2022 Elections
CANDIDATES
https://www.gp.org/2021_candidates | https://www.gpelections.org
Samantha Pree-Stinson: It's almost Election Day
Lorianne Burgess: The first thing I'll do
Hawthorne Election 2021 Ask the Candidates: Craig Cayetano for Council-at-Large
Please share this Connor for Council campaign video
Third-party candidates give voters choice
EVENTS
Agriculture as a Weapon of Domination | November 3
Webinar: Nonviolence in a Violent World | November 18
UPCOMING CONVENTIONS
Illinois Green Party Fall Conference | November 13
Wisconsin Green Party 2021 Fall Gathering | November 13
The 2021 Conventions are also aggregated at https://www.gp.org/2021_state_conventions
Showing 1 reaction