October 13, 2021
NEWS
Calling All Greens: Participate in Revising GPNY Platform
Greens call for leniency, pardon for Whistleblower Daniel Hale
ARPA funds should alleviate racial and economic disparities
U.S. must stop its racist klan beatings and deportation of Haitian refugees at the border
Hurricane Maria Memorial Monument
Volunteer with the Green Party
CANDIDATES
https://www.gp.org/2021_candidates | https://www.gpelections.org
Faison: Equal Pay and Living Wage Essential to New Jersey’s Economy
Working for Cincinnati's Future
New Jersey League of Conservation Voters endorses Craig Cayetano for Hawthorne Town Council
EVENTS
A conversation with eco-activist Mark Dunlea | October 13
Reparations: A Panel Discussion | October 20
VIDEOS
Climate Change with Mayor of Galesburg Peter Schwartzman
Ecological Wisdom begins with Indigenous Wisdom!
UPCOMING CONVENTIONS
Illinois Green Party Fall Conference | November 13
The 2021 Conventions are also aggregated at https://www.gp.org/2021_state_conventions
