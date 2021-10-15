October 15, 2021

NEWS

Green Pages Open House

CANDIDATES

https://www.gp.org/2021_candidates | https://www.gpelections.org

Sierra Club New Jersey Chapter Endorses Craig Cayetano For Hawthorne Town Council

Sam for BET | Samantha Press-Stinson

Housing is a Human Right | Cora Santaguida

Anna Trevorrow for Portland City Council - District 1

Election Day Poll Watching | Kearni Warren

Vote Kati Medford & other news from Minnesota

"Home economics" is redundant | Bart Everson

EVENTS

Reparations: A Panel Discussion | October 21

VIDEOS

Ecological Wisdom begins with Indigenous Wisdom!

UPCOMING CONVENTIONS

Illinois Green Party Fall Conference | November 13

Wisconsin Green Party 2021 Fall Gathering | November 13

The 2021 Conventions are also aggregated at https://www.gp.org/2021_state_conventions