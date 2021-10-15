October 15, 2021
NEWS
CANDIDATES
Sierra Club New Jersey Chapter Endorses Craig Cayetano For Hawthorne Town Council
Sam for BET | Samantha Press-Stinson
Housing is a Human Right | Cora Santaguida
Anna Trevorrow for Portland City Council - District 1
Election Day Poll Watching | Kearni Warren
Vote Kati Medford & other news from Minnesota
"Home economics" is redundant | Bart Everson
EVENTS
Reparations: A Panel Discussion | October 21
VIDEOS
Ecological Wisdom begins with Indigenous Wisdom!
UPCOMING CONVENTIONS
Illinois Green Party Fall Conference | November 13
Wisconsin Green Party 2021 Fall Gathering | November 13
The 2021 Conventions are also aggregated at https://www.gp.org/2021_state_conventions
