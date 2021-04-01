April 1, 2021
ZOOM MEETINGS
#EarthDayToMayDay Planning Meeting & Direct Action Teach-In | April 3
Celebrate the "Other MLK Day" | April 3
Removing Pesticides from Our Public Spaces | April 8
EcoSocialists Movements | April 10
NEWS
Four Lakes Greens 2021 Madison candidate forum
Delaware Green Party shores up its qualified status with a registration drive
Green Party celebrates MRTA's historic passage while calling for true legalization
No more broken promises: We demand a REAL Green New Deal
Three Days Left to Register Green or Pay Dues Ahead of the April 2nd Deadline!
We say quite clearly: 'U.S. Out of Haiti!'
Pittsburgh region groups demand more from Biden
Maine Greens oppose trans sports ban
UPCOMING CONVENTIONS
The 2021 Conventions are also aggregated at https://www.gp.org/2021_state_conventions
2021 Annual National Meeting — July 15th-18th
Pacific Green Party of Oregon Spring Convention
2021 Illinois Green Party Spring Convention
