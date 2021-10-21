NEWS

Green Party supports call for reparations in Philadelphia

CANDIDATES

Samantha Pree-Stinson for Minneapolis BET

Kearni Warren for Chester, PA City Council

Bart Everson for New Orleans City Council

Craig Cayetano for Hawthorne, NJ City Council

Edwin DeJesus Jr. for New York City Council

K. A. Heard Jr. and Logan Simmering for Cincinnati City Council

Connor Mulvaney, Green for Pittsburgh City Council, District 4

2 weeks til Election Day! | Kati Medford

Connor Mulvaney on why he's running for Pittsburgh City Council

EVENTS

Agriculture as a Weapon of Domination | November 3

VIDEOS

Ecological Wisdom begins with Indigenous Wisdom!

UPCOMING CONVENTIONS

Illinois Green Party Fall Conference | November 13

Wisconsin Green Party 2021 Fall Gathering | November 13

