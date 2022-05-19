May 19, 2022
NEWS
Green Party US Statement on Mass Shooting in Buffalo, NY
Exciting news from our court case! | Jill Stein
Opponents seek to kill nuclear development bill | Ohio
EcoAction GP Call-in for a Green New Deal – Tuesday May 24 | EcoAction Committee
Stop HB 434 Rally | Ohio
Sustainer Saturday #7 — Ann is Anti-War
It’s not Jill Stein’s fault that Democrats don’t deliver | audio available
CANDIDATES
Help Wisconsin Greens get Sharyl McFarland on the ballot!
Green MWRD candidates submit signatures to get on november ballot | Illinois
Green Party of Connecticut nominates gubernatorial candidate
Q&A with Dan Kapelovitz, California attorney general candidate
Howie Hawkins, Green candidate for Governor, To Speak in Buffalo | New York
Big news from the campaign! | North Carolina
Statement on US Supreme Court's possible overturn of Roe vs. Wade | California
SCOTUS Decision | Texas
UPCOMING 2022 CONVENTIONS
2022 Green Party Annual National Meeting | July 22 – 24
Arizona Green Party 2022 General Membership Meeting | May 21
2022 Green Party of Florida Annual Membership Meeting | May 28 & 29
Save the Date! Annual Maine Green Independent Convention | June 3 – 5
Pacific Green Party of Oregon 1st Nominating Convention | June 4
Green Party Of Hawai’i Annual State Convention 2022 | June 11
Maryland Green Party 2022 Annual Assembly | June 12
2022 Indiana Green Party Annual Congress | June 25
VIDEO / AUDIO
Ukraine, Fossil Fuels and Unanswered Questions
It’s not Jill Stein’s fault that Democrats don’t deliver
ONLINE EVENTS
GPUS Webinar: Website Design | May 21
