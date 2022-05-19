May 19, 2022

NEWS

Green Party US Statement on Mass Shooting in Buffalo, NY

Exciting news from our court case! | Jill Stein

Opponents seek to kill nuclear development bill | Ohio

EcoAction GP Call-in for a Green New Deal – Tuesday May 24 | EcoAction Committee

Stop HB 434 Rally | Ohio

Sustainer Saturday #7 — Ann is Anti-War

It’s not Jill Stein’s fault that Democrats don’t deliver | audio available

CANDIDATES

Help Wisconsin Greens get Sharyl McFarland on the ballot!

Green MWRD candidates submit signatures to get on november ballot | Illinois

Green Party of Connecticut nominates gubernatorial candidate

Q&A with Dan Kapelovitz, California attorney general candidate

Howie Hawkins, Green candidate for Governor, To Speak in Buffalo | New York

Big news from the campaign! | North Carolina

Statement on US Supreme Court's possible overturn of Roe vs. Wade | California

SCOTUS Decision | Texas



UPCOMING 2022 CONVENTIONS

2022 Green Party Annual National Meeting | July 22 – 24

Arizona Green Party 2022 General Membership Meeting | May 21

2022 Green Party of Florida Annual Membership Meeting | May 28 & 29

Save the Date! Annual Maine Green Independent Convention | June 3 – 5

Pacific Green Party of Oregon 1st Nominating Convention | June 4

Green Party Of Hawai’i Annual State Convention 2022 | June 11

Maryland Green Party 2022 Annual Assembly | June 12

2022 Indiana Green Party Annual Congress | June 25



VIDEO / AUDIO

Ukraine, Fossil Fuels and Unanswered Questions

It’s not Jill Stein’s fault that Democrats don’t deliver



ONLINE EVENTS

GPUS Webinar: Website Design | May 21