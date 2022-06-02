June 2, 2022

NEWS

North Carolina Green Party qualifies for the ballot

Green Party US Statement on Mass Shooting in Buffalo, NY

Protect and Expand Access to Abortion Services

We Can't Stand Silent. Green-Rainbow news for June 2022 | Massachusetts

Earthflower, The Official Green Party Of Michigan Newsletter!

Greenstar June 2022 | Pennsylvania

VOTE for the Left Unity Slate! | California

Green Party of Hawai’i announces 2022 State Convention



CANDIDATES

Green Party gains signatures for NC Senate

Gloria Mattera is the Green Party Nominee for Lieutenant Governor | New York

Green Party candidate for governor not intimidated by big-money opponents | Connecticut

Green Party files to run for Governor and Lt. Governor | New York

Video Added: Howie Hawkins, Green candidate for Governor, spoke in Buffalo

Matthew Hoh For U.S. Senate Responds to White Supremacist Killings In Buffalo, New York | North Carolina

An Evening with Lee Camp & Matthew Hoh | North Carolina



UPCOMING 2022 CONVENTIONS

2022 Green Party Annual National Meeting | July 22 – 24



Save the Date! Annual Maine Green Independent Convention | June 3 – 5

Pacific Green Party of Oregon 1st Nominating Convention | June 4

Green Party Of Hawai’i Annual State Convention 2022 | June 11

Maryland Green Party 2022 Annual Assembly | June 12

2022 Indiana Green Party Annual Congress | June 25

VIDEO / AUDIO

Ukraine, Fossil Fuels and Unanswered Questions

It’s not Jill Stein’s fault that Democrats don’t deliver

ONLINE EVENTS

Memorial Service for Vallipuram Vivekananthan | June 8